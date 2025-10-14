Aneet Padda Birthday Bash: Ahaan Panday Dating Rumors Confirmed After Viral Moment?

Bollywood newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda have given fans more to talk about than just their box office success. The duo, who made their breakthrough with the musical romantic drama Saiyaara, have fuelled fresh dating speculation after Ahaan shared affectionate pictures on Aneet’s 23rd birthday.

Earlier today, Ahaan posted a series of candid photos and videos featuring the two of them from a Coldplay concert, where matching LED wristbands and quiet smiles hinted at familiarity beyond friendship. The snapshots showed them enjoying a musical evening together, laughing in selfies, and soaking in the live performance ambience. In one moment that went viral, Ahaan fed Aneet a slice of birthday cake to the melody of their film’s title track playing in the background. That clip alone has sent social media reeling with excitement and speculation.

Fans are calling it “Instagram official,” but neither Ahaan nor Aneet has publicly confirmed their relationship. Their Saiyaara on-screen chemistry was widely praised, and rumors about an off-screen bond have been circulating since the film’s release. In one earlier report, sources claimed the pair were advised by industry insiders to keep their romance under wraps for now, perhaps to protect their public image and the film’s success.

As they bask in the glow of their debut success, Saiyaara has crossed major box office milestones, their birthday celebration has cast fresh focus on their dynamics. Whether this is a moment of personal confirmation or carefully staged timing, fans are watching closely. Either way, the line between reel and real is blurrier than ever for this on-screen pairing turned off-screen intrigue.