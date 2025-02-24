UP Board exams begin with strict supervision; CM Yogi extends best wishes to students

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) The UP Board exams commenced on Monday with enhanced security and supervision across the state. A total of 54,37,233 students are participating in the examination, which is being conducted at 8,140 centres throughout Uttar Pradesh.

Among them, 27,32,216 are high school students, and 27,05,017 are intermediate students.

In light of heightened security, centres in 17 districts are under special surveillance. Agencies like the STF (Special Task Force) and the Intelligence Unit have been deployed to monitor the exam process.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya extended their best wishes to the students.

CM Yogi wrote in a post on X, "Hearty congratulations to all the students appearing in the UP Board 10th and 12th class exams! All of you should participate in this festival of examination with full confidence, patience and full potential. Try your best to treat the exam as a natural part of your daily routine. May the blessings of Maa Saraswati be upon all of you. May you all be successful; many good wishes for this!"

In an unusual and celebratory gesture, before the exam began, students at Bal Nikunj Inter College in Lucknow were greeted with an aarti and flower shower.

For the exams, 576 government-run centres, 3,446 aided institutions, and 4,118 self-financed centres have been established. STF and LIU teams will continue to monitor the exams throughout their duration. To ensure transparency and prevent cheating, each exam room is equipped with two CCTV cameras, including voice recorders, routers, DVRs, and high-speed Internet for live webcasting of the examination process.

Special security measures have also been incorporated into the question papers and answer sheets, including centre-specific coding.

In a significant development, the UP Board exams scheduled for February 24 in Prayagraj have been postponed due to the massive crowds expected for the Mahashivaratri bath in Maha Kumbh.

To maintain the integrity of the exam, a dedicated task force of 8,140 centre administrators, 8,140 external administrators, 8,140 static magistrates, 1,283 sector magistrates, and 439 zonal magistrates has been assigned. Furthermore, 428 mobile teams and 75 state-level supervisors will be monitoring the process.

For greater transparency, the Uttar Pradesh Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024 has been enacted, which ensures stringent action against anyone caught attempting to disrupt the examination process.

Additionally, backup question papers have been secured in strong rooms to deal with any unforeseen situations. Stringent measures are also in place to prevent the exchange of answer sheets during the exams.

To address any issues that students or parents might face, the state has set up toll-free helplines at 18001806607 and 18001806608.

