Blending sensuality, action, drama, epic fervour, Sherlyn Chopra shares a sneak peek of 'Paurushpur 2'

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Gearing up to play the role of the enchanting and royal Maharani Snehlata in the streaming show 'Paurushpur' Season 2, actress Sherlyn Chopra released a sneak peek of the upcoming season which features a captivating mixture of sensuality, action, drama and epic fervour.





Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.