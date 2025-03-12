BJP's Rajrani Malhotra elected Gurugram Mayor, Independent Inderjeet Yadav wins post in Manesar

Gurugram, March 12 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday won the Gurugram Mayoral election by defeating the Congress candidate Seema Pahuja.

BJP's Rajrani Malhotra, contesting for the Mayor post, secured 2,70,781 votes, while Congress's Seema Pahuja got 91,296 votes.

Pahuja lost the election with a huge margin of 1,79,485 votes.

"I would like to thank the voters of Gurugram who express trust in the party's ideology. I will work in the interest of the people. Those works that are pending in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) area will be completed soon. People will not soon face any problem during the monsoon or related with civic issues," BJP's newly-elected Mayor, Rajrani Malhotra, told IANS.

However, the saffron party shockingly lost the Manesar Mayor seat to an Independent candidate.

With this election, Manesar got its first Mayor since the formation of the Manesar Municipal Corporation (MMC).

The Manesar Mayor seat was won by Independent candidate Inderjeet Yadav, defeating BJP's Sunder Lal Yadav.

MMC's newly-elected Mayor, Inderjeet Yadav, won 26,393 votes, while BJP's Sunder Lal Yadav received a total of 24,100 votes. He was defeated by a margin of 2,293 votes.

Congress candidate Neeraj Yadav secured 5,134 votes, and Independent candidate Vijay Singh got 9,163 votes.

Soon after the formal announcement of the Mayor, all the elected BJP Councillors and nominated Councillors came into the well of the House and started raising slogans in favour of the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other local BJP leaders.

After taking the Mayor's chair, newly-elected Mayor from MMC, Inderjeet Yadav, thanked the local voters and officials, who conducted the election peacefully.

"The development of the Manesar area is my topmost priority. The people here are facing basic civic issues which will be resolved at the earliest. I would again like to thank the voters of the region who expressed trust in me. I will fulfill my promises during my campaign," Inderjeet Yadav told IANS.

Apart from this, interestingly, in the Manesar municipal election, in 20 wards, only seven BJP candidates secured their victory.

However, 13 independent candidates won the election.

All the 36 wards of MCG's final results are officially yet to be announced.

The MCG's 36 wards and MMC's civic polls for 20 wards were held on March 2, and the result date was fixed for March 12.

The BJP fought the MCG elections on all 36 seats on the party symbol, while Congress fought the MCG elections only on 29 wards.

Similarly, the BJP fought the MMC elections on all 20 wards on the party symbol, while Congress didn't fight the MMC polls on the party symbol.

Congress's Neeraj Yadav was fighting the election only on the MMC Mayor seat.

