BJP will win elections and form govt in J&K: Ashish Sood (IANS Interview)

Jammu, Aug 19 (IANS) Ashish Sood, co-incharge for J&K, said on Monday that the BJP will win the upcoming election and form the government in Jammu and Kashmir.

In an interview with IANS, Ashish Sood spoke about BJP's preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections and how Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reforms have transformed the former state.

Excerpts:

IANS: When will the BJP release the first list of candidates?

Ashish Sood: The political landscape has become highly time-bound following the election announcement. Adherence to deadlines has become crucial for all parties. The electoral process is meticulously scheduled, with clear timelines for every stage, from candidate selection to campaign activities. As a result, political parties must operate within these established frameworks to ensure their participation and effectiveness in the electoral contest. For the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), this means that the declaration of its candidates will follow a well-defined timetable.

IANS: How will the BJP perform in the election?

Ashish Sood: We are confident that the BJP will win the elections and form the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The BJP has significant organisational strength and a well-structured campaign strategy tailored to the unique needs and aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

IANS: How many seats BJP will win in J&K?

Ashish Sood: We will form the next government and fulfil all the demands of the people.

IANS: Is the BJP prepared for any alliance if there will be a fractured mandate?

Ashish Sood: Whether there will be an alliance or not, is the decision of the Central Parliamentary Committee. We have set out to seek votes based on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM has carried out development work in Jammu and Kashmir, replacing stones in the hands of the youth with laptops. We are campaigning for votes based on these issues.

