BJP’s victory in Haryana shows people’s faith in PM Modi: Satish Poonia

Jaipur, Oct 8 (IANS) Haryana BJP in-charge and former BJP Rajasthan state president Satish Poonia on Tuesday said that the BJP’s victory in Haryana for the third time is a symbol of unwavering faith of people in welfare policies of double engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I salute the people of Haryana, the farmers, sportsmen and soldiers for voting in favour of BJP and giving a thumping victory to the party. This massive victory of the BJP in Haryana is a victory of the faith of farmers, poor, backward, soldiers and youth in the BJP-NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which is working with commitment to realise the resolution of developed Haryana for the making of developed India," he said.

Poonia gave the credit of BJP' victory to BJP's central leadership, saying that the credit for BJP's victory in Haryana goes to the BJP central leadership, the architect of developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and all the prominent leaders of the party and all the party workers, who worked as a strong and hardworking team and won through a good strategy.

“This victory belongs to all 36 communities. I heartily congratulate Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, BJP State President Mohanlal Badauli and all the hard-working workers of BJP Haryana and express my heartfelt gratitude to the people, due to whose tireless hard work, a BJP government with a thumping majority has been formed in Haryana for the third time,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.