BJP protests against AAP, demands 'Sheesh Mahal' opened for public viewing

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Sunday organised a protest at Connaught Place, less than a km away from Jantar Mantar where the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was holding a 'Janata Ki Adalat, in support of their demand to open the official residence of the Chief Minister to the public.

Calling the residence 'Sheesh Mahal', where Arvind Kejriwal is living, the BJP leaders said that it was a perfect example of the AAP leader's luxurious life.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi BJP’s media head, Praveen Shankar Kapoor, said, "We will show the people of Delhi and the nation the true face of Arvind Kejriwal. He talks about simplicity, but we will expose how he lives in a lavish palace."

Kapoor further added, "We have only one demand — the 'Sheesh Mahal' should be opened for public viewing. This protest is being organised to raise awareness. We have set up an exhibition resembling Kejriwal’s extravagant home right here. Additionally, we are raising our voices against the pollution scam that emerges every year, the liquor scam, the shocking electricity bills affecting the people, and the PPRC (Power Purchase Agreement) issue. We will continue to expose all the corruption carried out by these people."

While talking about the exhibition and the public’s response, Kapoor mentioned, "Today, we are not asking for feedback from the public. We have arranged this exhibition for them to see, and our youth leaders are sitting in protest. The protest will continue until the afternoon, and we will show Delhi and the entire country Kejriwal’s true nature. He preaches simplicity, but we will expose how he lives in luxury."

Regarding AAP’s 'Janata Ki Adalat' event being held at Jantar Mantar, Kapoor said, "I don’t know if it’s truly a Janta Ki Adalat, but I do know that it’s definitely a meeting of AAP leaders."

For some time now, the BJP has been protesting against AAP and Kejriwal, accusing them of corruption in Delhi.

On Sunday, the BJP set up an exhibition at Connaught Place, showcasing a replica of Kejriwal’s official residence, which they are calling the 'Sheesh Mahal.'

