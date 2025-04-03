Over 10.3 crore poor families getting LPG at subsidised price: Minister

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) The number of beneficiaries getting subsidised LPG under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) has gone up to 10.33 crore as on March 1 this year, while the total number of active domestic LPG consumers in India stands at 32.94 crore, the Parliament was informed on Thursday.



While the average international price of LPG rose by 63 per cent from $385/MT in July 2023 to $629/MT in February 2025, the effective price for PMUY consumers for domestic LPG was reduced by 44 per cent from Rs 903 in August 2023 to Rs 503 in February 2025, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi told the Lok Sabha in a written reply.

India imports about 60 per cent of the domestic LPG consumed. Price of LPG in the country is linked to its price in the international market.

The retail selling price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder is currently Rs 803 in Delhi. After a targeted subsidy of Rs 300/cylinder to PMUY consumers, the Centre is providing 14.2 kg LPG cylinders at an effective price of Rs 503 per cylinder (in Delhi). This is available to more than 10.33 crore Ujjwala beneficiaries, across the country.

The PMUY was launched in May 2016 with the objective of providing a deposit-free LPG connection to adult women from poor households across the country.

The target to release 8 crore connections under the PMUY was achieved in September 2019, after which it was extended to cover the remaining poor households as Ujjwala 2.0.

As a result of various steps taken by the government to improve access and affordability of domestic LPG for PMUY consumers, per capita consumption of PMUY beneficiaries (in terms of number of 14.2 kg LPG cylinders taken per year) has increased from 3.01 in 2019-20 to 3.68 in 2021-22, 3.95 in 2023-24, and 4.43 in 2024-25, the minister said.

LPG coverage in the country has improved from 62 per cent in April 2016 to near saturation now, the minister said.

The measures to promote LPG usage include organizing campaigns for improving awareness about the PMUY, organising camps to enroll and distribute connections, promotion through Out of Home hoardings, radio jingles and provide online application for PMUY connection at www.pmuy.gov.in, nearest LPG distributors, the minister said.

Further, public sector oil marketing companies are continuously commissioning new LPG distributorships, especially in rural areas. Since the launch of the PMUY scheme, the oil companies have commissioned 7,959 distributorships across the country, out of which 93 per cent are catering to rural areas, the minister added.

Various independent studies and reports have shown that the PMUY scheme has had a significant positive impact on the lives of rural households, especially women and families in rural and remote areas.

On the benefits of LPG, the minister said the PMUY had resulted in a shift from traditional cooking methods that involve burning solid fuels like wood, dung, and crop residues. The use of cleaner fuel lowers indoor air pollution, leading to improved respiratory health, particularly among women and children who are traditionally more exposed to household smoke.

Households in rural areas, especially those in remote locations, often spend a significant portion of their time and energy in collecting traditional cooking fuels. LPG has reduced drudgery and the time spent on cooking by women of poor households. The free time, thus, available with them can be utilised in multiple spheres for enhanced economic productivity.

Transition from biomass and traditional fuels to LPG reduces the dependence on wood and other biomass for cooking purposes, leading to a decrease in deforestation and environmental degradation. This benefits not only the households but also contributes to broader environmental conservation efforts, the minister added.

