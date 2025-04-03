MP: Madhav Tiger Reserve receives one more Tiger, numbers increase to seven

Shivpuri, April 3 (IANS) Madhav National Park (MNP) in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh, which has been designed as the 9th tiger reserve in the state, received one more tiger on Thursday.

An official said that a five-year-old male tiger, who was rescued from the open area of Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Vindhya region, was released at Madhav National Park (MNP) on early Thursday.

Notably, on March 10, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav inaugurated Madhav Tiger Reserve (MTR) and released one feline. Later, five more tigers were brought from different parts of the state to the facility. With Thursday’s addition, the number of tigers at Madhav Tiger Reserve has increased to seven.

MNP is the first Tiger Reserve in the Gwalior-Chambal region and the ninth in the state of Madhya Pradesh.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia expressed happiness and also shared a video of the new tiger released at MTR on his social media platform 'X'.

“Welcome the new guest at Madhav Tiger Reserve. Tiger brought from Bandhavgarh has been successfully reintroduced at Shivpuri’s Madhav Tiger Reserve today morning. The ever-increasing tigers in the reserve will not only enrich the forest area but will also give new impetus to the development of Shivpuri,” said the Union Minister.

Scindia, who belongs to the Gwalior-Chambal region, said that Madhya Pradesh has already achieved the status of ‘Tiger State’ and it is emerging as a major centre of tourism for wildlife enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister said that after the reintroduction of Cheetahs at the Sheopur’s Kuno National Park (KNP) is the second biggest development in wildlife in the Gwalior-Chambal region of the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.