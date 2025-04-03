Triveni home buyers file complaint with HRERA over Gurugram's Sky Palazzo project

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) A group of Triveni Home Buyers has filed a complaint with the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HRERA), alleging fraud in the Sky Palazzo residential project located in Sector 88B, Gurugram.

The project is being developed by Fidatocity Homes Private Limited on a 10.84-acre plot in Harsaru Village.

It is registered with HRERA under the registration number RC/REP/HRERA/GGM/921/653/2025/24.

The homebuyers raised concerns about the involvement of Mukund Mittal, son of Madhur Mittal, a director at Triveni Ferrous Infrastructure Private Limited.

According to the complaint, Madhur Mittal was banned by the Director of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) Haryana in 2019 from obtaining new licenses due to previous controversial projects.

The buyers fear that the Sky Palazzo project may have links to fraudulent activities because of these connections.

“That recognising their fraudulent conduct, the Director of Town & Country Planning (DTCP), Haryana, had issued an order on 30.09).2019, barring the Mittal brothers and their associates from obtaining new licenses from DTCP in future,” reads the complaint, a copy of which is with IANS.

It adds that, “You may understand the specific irregularities and fraudulent activities that necessitate immediate intervention and investigation through these facts.”

The complaint further states that the project’s application was submitted by Amit Kumar Sharma and Anil Sharma, both from Agra, which is also Madhur Mittal’s hometown.

This has raised more questions about the project’s legitimacy.

Additionally, the buyers referred to an ongoing legal dispute over a separate Triveni project in Faridabad, where investors' money is allegedly stuck.

The Triveni Home Buyers have requested HRERA to take urgent action. They have urged the authority to stop bookings, payments, and advertisements related to the Sky Palazzo project to prevent potential fraud and ensure transparency for prospective buyers.

According to the latest update, the case is now under HRERA's review.

