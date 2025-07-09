BJP hits back at Akhilesh Yadav over Kanwariyas remark

Ballia, July 9 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh (UP) Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh on Wednesday questioned Samajwadi Party chief and MP Akhilesh Yadav’s motives, saying that if the government is serving Kanwariyas, why is Akhilesh feeling pain in his stomach?

Earlier, Akhilesh Yadav criticised the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government for allegedly failing to make proper arrangements for Kanwar Yatra pilgrims.

Yadav had alleged that instead of focusing on essential facilities like food, water, and healthcare for the devotees of Lord Shiva, the state government was more interested in issuing QR codes to monitor the yatris.

He urged the administration to prioritise the well-being of the pilgrims walking during the holy month of Shravan.

Taking a jibe at the authorities, Yadav told reporters, “Deploy Circle Officers and Sub-Divisional Magistrate to massage the feet of the Kanwariyas. Maybe it will give the yatris some relief and earn the officers some virtues. This is, after all, our Vedic tradition.”

UP Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh hit back strongly, saying, “If our government is taking care of the Kanwariyas, who are Shiv bhakts, why does it trouble Akhilesh Yadav?”

He pointed out that Akhilesh Yadav had the opportunity to do the same when he was in power.

“These devotees deserve every respect and facility. If we are ensuring clean roads, water arrangements, and even showering them with flowers from helicopters, what’s the problem?” Singh added.

He further criticised the Opposition’s accusations of religious appeasement, particularly remarks made by Samajwadi Party leader ST Hasan.

“These are the same people who once said that a particular community had the first right over the nation’s resources. But Prime Minister Modi talks about all 130 crore Indians, and Chief Minister Yogi talks about 25 crore people of Uttar Pradesh, without dividing them by caste, religion, or region,” Singh said.

He added that the Opposition had consistently made decisions based on vote bank politics, while the BJP focused on inclusive governance.

Singh also reacted to the recent Marathi-Hindi language controversy, stating, “All Indian languages deserve equal respect. Every citizen has the right to live and work anywhere in the country. India belongs to all, not to a select few. But now, even Hindi-speaking people are being targeted.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.