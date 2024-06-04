BJP, Congress confident of winning both LS seats in Goa

Panaji, June 4 (IANS) Ahead of the counting of votes, the BJP and Congress have expressed confidence about winning both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa.



Union Minister of State for Tourism Shripad Naik, after the BJP core meeting held on Monday evening, said that all arrangements are done to celebrate the victory.

"We are very much confident about winning both seats, that too with a huge margin. We are winning both seats of Goa," said Naik, the BJP candidate for the North Goa parliamentary seat.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also said that his party's candidates will win. "After winning, they will come here (Panaji) to headquarters," Sawant said.

Meanwhile, Goa Congress President Amit Patkar said that his party is winning both seats. "The BJP has realised that they will lose and the INDIA bloc is winning. So, they have tried to misguide the people to demoralise the candidates, election agents and supporters through exit polls. We will not allow the BJP to manipulate the counting process," Patkar said.

The BJP had fielded Shripad Naik from North Goa while industrialist Pallavi Dempo is contesting from South Goa.

The Congress had fielded former Union Minister Ramakant Khalap from North Goa and retired Indian Navy officer Viriato Fernandes from South Goa.

Revolutionary Goans Party also fielded candidates from both constituencies.

--IANS

sbk/sha

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.