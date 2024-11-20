BJP asks Delhi L-G to probe installation of gold-plated toilet at Kejriwal bungalow

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) A gold-plated toilet seat, a gold-plated wash basin and a gymnasium were not mentioned in the inventory that the PWD made in April 2022 at the time of handing over the possession of the official residence to the then Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in north Delhi, the BJP said on Wednesday.

The party asked Raj Niwas to order a probe into the installation of costly items in the bungalow.

Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta said, “I have written to Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, demanding an inquiry to find out who installed the costly items at the Chief Minister’s residence while it was in official possession of Arvind Kejriwal.”

“Kejriwal will have to answer questions on who were the people who provided these articles and facilities worth crores of rupees at his official bungalow and what was the quid pro quo deal behind the entire renovation exercise,” said Gupta.

The BJP leader said the inventory list prepared by the Public Works Department at the 6, Flagstaff Road, bungalow in Civil Lines area shows a lot of additions of articles between April 2022 and October 2024 which were not made by the department.

“The PWD documents have raised serious questions as to how these facilities and articles worth crores of rupees were added to the CM’s official residence,” said Gupta.

“Who brought the gold-plated toilet seat, and washbasin to the bungalow?” he asked, adding that a new gymnasium was set up on the first floor of the house and a TV worth Rs 28 lakh was also installed during the period it was occupied by Kejriwal.

“Why did Kejriwal take away these articles when he vacated the bungalow?” asked the BJP leader who alleged the disappearance of the gold-plated toilet fittings seemed to be an attempt to remove evidence of corruption.

Gupta said Kejriwal who claims to be upright will have to face public questions to explain how he managed to lead a lavish life like a king in the official bungalow.

“Kejriwal’s corrupt face is coming into the open with each of his dark deeds being exposed, one at a time,” he said.

