BJP announces candidates for MP, Chhattisgarh polls

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Doing away with its tradition of announcing candidates few days before elections, the BJP on Thursday announced the names of candidates for crucial Madhya Pradesh and Chhatisgarh Assembly polls even before the announcement of the elections by the poll panel.

The saffron party which is eyeing to retain power in Madhya Pradesh, and make a comeback in the mineral rich Chhattisgarh have announced the names of 39 candidates and 21 candidates respectively for the each states.

BJP’s Central Election Committee has approved the names of the candidates in its meeting held on Wednesday at the party headquarters under the chairmanship of its President Nadda, in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as per a communique issued by the party on Thursday.

Among the names announced by the party for the Madhya Pradesh include Sarla Vijendra Rawat, Lal Singh Arya, Preetam Lodhi, Priyanka Meena, Lalita Yadav, Lakhan Patel, Bhanu Bhuriya and Satish Malviya.

In Chhatisgarh’s list, among the names includes Bhulan Singh Maravi, Laxmi Rajawde, Shakuntala Singh Porthe, Indrakumar Sahu, and Geeta Ghasi Sahu.

It may be mentioned that Congress had also held meetings with the state units of both the poll-bound states and has maintained that it will oust the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh and retain government in Chhatisgarh.

Assembly elections in both the states are scheduled to be held later this year along with Rajasthan.

