Bipasha Basu ‘plants’ joy and hope for Devi, hubby Karan

Mumbai, Jan 10 (IANS) Amidst their getaway, actress Bipasha Basu along with her daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover planted “joy and hope” for all.

Bipasha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video of the family planting a tree together. They also put up a placard, which read: “Thank you for filling all existence with gratitude, compassion, love, joy and healing.

The message was signed off by “Devi, mamma and papa” along with the January 9, 2025.

“Planting Joy & Hope for us all #monkeylove #choosingjoy #choosinghappiness,” she wrote as the caption.

On January 8, actress Alia Bhatt thanked Bipasha for making daughter Devi wear a dress from her brand Edamamma.

Bipasha Basu is presently in the Maldives with her husband Karan Singh Grover and their little munchkin Devi.

She had taken to the stories section of her official Instagram handle and dropped a clip where little Devi can be seen playing on the beach and guess what she is wearing?

Reacting to this, Alia Bhatt also reshared the clip on her Instagram stories, along with the caption, "this is soo adorable!!! thank you for choosing @edamamma for your little angle".

Talking about Bipasha, she was last seen on the screens in the web series "Dangerous". Directed by Bhushan Patel, the show featured the storyline provided by Vikram Bhatt.

The cast of "Dangerous" also included Karan Singh Grover, Sonali Raut, Natasha Suri, and Suyyash Rai in significant roles. The series premiered on MX Player in 2020 and Bipasha Basu has stayed away from acting since then.

Bipasha's husband Karan Singh Grover last appeared on the big screen in the aerial action thriller film "Fighter". Made under the direction of Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer saw Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor in the primary roles.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.