Bilingual film 'Man of Steel Sardar' to bring Vallabhbhai Patel's inspiring journey on screen

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The makers have announced an inspiring bilingual tale of unity and ideals that brings to life Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s journey: ‘Man of Steel Sardar’.

Sardar Patel was India’s first deputy Prime Minister and first Home Minister from 1947 to 1950. He is one of the India's most revered leaders and architects of this nation.

Born on October 31, 1875, in the village of Nadiad in Gujarat, the film takes the audience on an emotive voyage, tracing his evolution from a visionary lawyer to the ‘Iron Man of India’, who played a pivotal role in unifying the country after Independence.

The movie ‘Man of Steel Sardar’ will delve deep into the life and ideologies of Sardar Patel, showcasing his indomitable spirit, unwavering determination, and commitment to national integration.

The story goes on to narrate the struggles and strife of Sardar, be it the Kheda Satyagra, Satyagra or Bardoli Satyagrah. Sardar’s personal life and his philosophy is touched upon through various incidents.

The film doesn't just depict the leader but also unveils the humane side of Sardar Patel – his humility, his compassion, and his dedication to the people of India. From the integration of Hyderabad and Junagadh, the film captures the pivotal moments that shaped Sardar Patel's legacy.

Producer Mayur K. Barot said: "I am honored to bring to life the incredible journey of Sardar Patel through our film 'Man of Steel SARDAR.' This project is a tribute to his unwavering determination and leadership, showcasing the remarkable story of a visionary who played a pivotal role in shaping the destiny of our nation.”

Writer and director Mihir Bhuta helms this cinematic marvel. Speaking about the project, he shared: “Sardar film is based on my original Gujarati play by the same name. The play, as well as the film, is an attempt to understand Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel as a person as well as a statesman. It is an enchanting experience to see and to show the three-dimensional personality of him.”

“The thrust is less on the happenings around him, which are accurate too, but on his actions and reactions. The interpersonal relationships, the clarity of thought, and ingenious problem-solving capacity are some of the things I have tried to understand through the writing and making of this film. My main endeavor is to explore his changing relationship with Mahatma Gandhi. The film Sardar, though still incomplete at present is one of the best journeys I have taken as a writer,” he added.

Produced under the prestigious banner White Measure Entertainment, written & directed by Mihir Bhuta, produced by Mayur, the film stars Vedish Zaveri, Ajay Jayram, Chirag Vohra, Jimit Trivedi, Hiten Kumar and Chetan Dhanani. It is a bilingual film in Hindi and Gujarati.

