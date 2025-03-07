Bihar: Women in Jamui empowered through herbal 'Gulal' production as demand soars ahead of Holi

Jamui, March 7 (IANS) With Holi just around the corner, markets in Bihar are abuzz with preparations, and this year, there’s a growing demand for herbal gulal made from flowers and natural ingredients. In Jamui district, women are crafting this eco-friendly gulal, combining traditional knowledge with creativity to make vibrant colours from fruits, flowers, and plants.

In Matia village, part of Laxmipur block, women are becoming financially independent by producing herbal gulal. They use ingredients like spinach, marigold, rose petals, beetroot, orange, and arrowroot to create these chemical-free colours.

Speaking to IANS, Geeta Bharti, a trainer in the initiative, shared that the women were previously engaged in bidi (thin cigarette or mini-cigar filled with tobacco flake) making, earning a meager Rs 50 to Rs 60 a day, often leading to health issues due to the nature of the work.

Now, thanks to the herbal gulal project, they are earning over Rs 200 a day.

“The demand for our herbal gulal is soaring this year. It’s a relief to know that it’s completely safe for the skin," she added.

Nirbhay Pratap Singh, Circle Officer who has been guiding the initiative, noted that this year, 45 quintals of herbal gulal are being produced by a group of 20 women, with production running until just before Holi.

"Our goal is not only to make women self-reliant but to empower them with sustainable livelihoods," Singh said.

The herbal gulal is entirely organic, free from harmful chemicals, and gentle on the skin and eyes. Ingredients like jasmine oil, sandalwood, and multani mitti add extra benefits for the skin. This year, the women’s group from Abir Nature Village in Matia is all set to supply 45 quintals of this beautiful, safe gulal for the festive season.

Holi, the festival of colours, is a fun and happy occasion which is celebrated all over India and in other countries too. It represents the victory of good over bad, the start of spring, and bringing people together.

Families and friends come together to play with colours, making their relationships stronger and enjoying the festive mood. People start getting ready weeks before, with markets full of gulal, water guns, and sweet treats. Streets are decorated, making everything even more exciting.

