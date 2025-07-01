Bihar sends probe team as Telangana factory blast killed 2, injured 16 workers from state

Patna, July 1 (IANS) Out of the 36 people killed in the factory mishap at Sigachi Industries in Sangareddy district of Telangana on June 30, two of the deceased and 16 of the injured workers were from Bihar.

Bihar Labour Resources Minister, Santosh Kumar Singh, while confirming the deaths and number of injured persons from the state on Tuesday, announced that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident on behalf of the Bihar government.

This is the first time that Bihar is sending a team to probe a factory mishap in another state.

The Labour Minister stated that Rs 4 lakh compensation for the families of each deceased worker and Rs 50,000 assistance for each injured worker would be given by the Bihar government.

Additionally, Rs 2 lakh from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund would be provided to the families of the deceased.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed sorrow over the tragic incident, assuring all possible support to the affected families.

The explosion occurred around 8:15 A.M. in the reactor unit of the Pashamylaram Industrial Area while over 100 workers were present.

The impact was so intense that injured workers were found flung as far as 100 metres from the blast site.

Eyewitnesses at the pharmaceutical unit recounted the terrifying moments of the massive explosion that has so far claimed at least 36 lives, with more bodies being recovered during ongoing rescue efforts.

The explosion at the Telangana facility caused the manufacturing unit to collapse, with flames rapidly engulfing nearby buildings within the factory compound.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that a compensation of Rs 1 crore each would be paid to the families of each of those killed in Monday’s blast at the pharma unit.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy also announced that those who sustained critical injuries would be paid Rs.10 lakh each and other injured Rs.5 lakh each.

After a visit to the accident site, he told media persons that both the company management and the Telangana government will ensure compensation to the victims. CM Reddy also announced that all expenses for the treatment of the injured will be borne by the company and the Telangana government.

CM Reddy directed officials to provide Rs.1 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs.50,000 to the injured as immediate assistance.

