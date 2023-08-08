Bihar Police unearth 23 illegal gun factories in six months

Patna, Aug 8 (IANS) Bihar Police have unearthed 23 illegal mini gun factories running in various parts of the state and recovered huge arms and ammunition in the last six months, a top official said here.

G.S. Gangwar, the ADGP of Bihar Police (Headquarter) said that 2,340 firearms, including 46 regular firearms have been confiscated in the first six months of this year.

Besides 46 regular firearms, the others include semi manufactured arms.

Bihar Police also seized 17,381 live cartridges during the raids in various districts.

“We are aware that illegal firearms allow crime graphs to increase. Hence, our police force is alert and cracking cases at regular intervals,” Gangwar said.

“In 2021, we busted 61 mini gun factories in Bihar and the number declined in 2022 when Bihar Police unearthed 32 mini gun factories. This year, we have unearthed 23 mini gun factories which is higher than the first six months of the previous corresponding year. We have managed to recover higher numbers of illegal firearms and live cartridges as well,” Gangwar said.

“We seized 3,951 firearms in 2021 and 4,288 in 2022. The regular firearms seized -- 30 and 78 in 2021 and 2022 respectively,” he said.

“We have seized 14,084 live cartridges in 2021 and 28,200 in 2022. This year, in the first six months, we seized 17,381 live cartridges,” Gangwar said.

The top cop said that Lakhisarai police busted a mini gun factory near Salarpur cremation ground under Mehndi Chowki police station on July 18.

Bhagalpur police busted a mini gun factory on July 19 in Ustu village under Lodipur police station.

On July 19, Gaya police unearthed a mini gun factory in Sheikhbigaha village under Bela police station in the district.

On July 27, Sitamarhi police busted a mini gun factory in Dilli village under Mansi police station.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.