Bihar: Nityanand Rai welcomes free electricity announcement; calls it a historic step

Patna, July 17 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has welcomed and congratulated the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar for its decision to provide 125 units of free electricity to around 1.67 crore families in the state, calling it a historic move that will directly benefit the poor and middle class.

Terming the announcement as an important step toward realising the resolution of a developed Bihar, Rai said the decision reflects the NDA government’s commitment to the development, progress, and prosperity of Bihar, adding that opposition parties are unable to digest such people-centric decisions.

Rai criticised other political parties, calling them family parties that focus only on claims and promises while establishing jungle raj and gunda raj in the state, contrasting them with the NDA government’s efforts to work for the prosperity of Bihar’s 13 crore people.

The Union Minister, who is also the former Bihar BJP President and Lok Sabha MP from Ujiarpur, also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Bihar on July 18 in East Champaran, stating that the Prime Minister consistently brings significant development packages for Bihar, aiding the state's infrastructure growth and employment generation.

Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, on free electricity, said the move reflects the commitment of the double-engine government of CM Nitish Kumar and PM Narendra Modi to the welfare of the poor and marginalised in the state.

Sinha highlighted that the state government has increased the social security pension from Rs 400 to Rs 1,100, expanding support for vulnerable sections.

Now, with 125 units of free electricity per month to 1.67 crore domestic consumers, the announcement will provide major relief to the poor and middle-class families.

Of Bihar’s 1.86 crore domestic electricity consumers, 1.67 crore currently use less than 125 units per month and will receive electricity entirely free under the new scheme.

The remaining consumers will also get 125 units free, paying only for consumption beyond that limit.

