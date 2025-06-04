Bihar: Bomb threat triggers panic at Patna airport

Patna, June 4 (IANS) A major security scare unfolded at Patna Airport on Wednesday afternoon after a bomb threat message was received targeting Indigo flight 6E921 en route from Ahmedabad to Patna.

The incident triggered a high alert, leading to an emergency landing and a comprehensive security sweep of the aircraft.

The alert was raised at 12:45 PM when Indigo station manager Shalini received a threatening message via WhatsApp.

She promptly alerted Air Traffic Control (ATC), and within just eight minutes, the flight landed safely at 12:53 PM on the runway.

Following the emergency landing, CISF, Bihar Police, airport authorities, and intelligence agencies swiftly mobilised.

A dog squad and bomb detection team conducted a one-hour search of the aircraft. They carried out a search in the passengers’ area as well as the cargo area of the aircraft.

Till that time, passengers remained onboard during the entire inspection, leading to tension and fear among travellers.

After thorough checking, no suspicious or explosive objects were found, and the threat was confirmed to be a hoax.

Around 2 PM, passengers were safely evacuated, bringing an end to the tense situation.

“We have been informed by the Indigo Airlines officials about the incident. After a thorough search by the officials, it turned out to be a hoax. The investigation is underway to find out who sent the threatening message,” said the SHO of Patna Airport Police Station.

Authorities have launched a technical investigation to trace the origin of the WhatsApp threatening message.

Cyber units are currently working to identify the sender.

This is the second aviation-related security incident in recent weeks at Patna Airport. Earlier, a laser beam was reportedly aimed at a Pune-Patna flight during landing, raising alarms over lapses in aviation safety protocols.

