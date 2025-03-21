'Bihar is ashamed, Nitish Kumar disrespected National Anthem,' says RJD; JD(U) responds

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) In a sharp response to the controversy surrounding Nitish Kumar’s behaviour during the National Anthem, RJD MLA Ranvijay Sahu on Friday criticised the Bihar Chief Minister’s actions, calling it an embarrassment for the state and the nation.

The RJD staged a protest in the Bihar Assembly, demanding answers for what they termed as disrespect towards the National Anthem.

Speaking to IANS, Ranvijay Sahu said, "Bihar is ashamed, Bihar is embarrassed. The actions of the Chief Minister during the National Anthem have brought disgrace to Bihar and the country. The entire nation is asking, where is the Prime Minister? Your beloved Chief Minister has insulted the National Anthem. The farmers and workers of Bihar are asking, when will you take action against him?"

"We, the Grand Alliance partners, demand that action be taken against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Bihar is questioning his behaviour, and we cannot tolerate this," he added.

Sahu continued to express his dissatisfaction, adding, "Tejashwi Yadav, who has always stood with the voice of the oppressed and marginalised, has been fighting for the people of Bihar. We will not leave Bihar in such a state. With the slogan ‘Change Bihar,’ we will work towards changing Bihar. We will ensure that the Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav, becomes the Chief Minister of Bihar."

Addressing Nitish Kumar's actions further, Sahu jokingly remarked, "At this point, it seems like he needs treatment at a mental hospital. If NDA leaders won’t take him to a hospital, the Grand Alliance will gather funds and take him to a bigger hospital for treatment."

In contrast, JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar dismissed the criticism, defending Nitish Kumar’s patriotism.

Speaking on the Chief Minister’s behaviour during the National Anthem, Kumar stated, "Nitish Kumar is the son of a freedom fighter. He has institutionalised respect for freedom fighters in this country. While most people get identity cards based on their lineage, Nitish Kumar was the first to issue identity cards to the families of freedom fighters in both Independent Bihar and India. His respect for the National Anthem is unquestionable."

Tensions arose between the RJD and JD(U) after Tejashwi Yadav posted a video on social media platform X. The video shows Chief Minister Nitish Kumar talking and making gestures while the National Anthem was being played.

Tejashwi wrote in a post on X, "At least please do not insult the National Anthem, Hon'ble Chief Minister. You insult youth, students, women and elderly people every day. Sometimes they clap on Mahatma Gandhi's martyrdom day and mock his martyrdom, and sometimes they clap during the National Anthem!"

