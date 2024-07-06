‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk to promote ‘Bad Newz’ on 'Weekend Ka Vaar'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Actors Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk will appear on the forthcoming "Weekend Ka Vaar" episode of the third season of 'Bigg Boss OTT' to promote their upcoming film 'Bad Newz'.

Vicky and Ammy will join the “jhakaas” host of the controversial reality show, Anil Kapoor.

The three will discuss 'Bad Newz', chat with the contestants, and even groove to songs from the film, directed by Anand Tiwari.

'Bad Newz', which also stars actress Triptii Dimri, revolves around the lighter side of a rare pregnancy phenomenon called 'Heteropaternal Superfecundation', wherein a woman gets pregnant with twins from two different fathers.

The song 'Tauba Tauba' from 'Bad Newz' was released on July 2 and has gone viral, garnering 19,982,986 views in just three days.

Several Bollywood personalities, including Salman Khan and Nushrratt Bharuccha, were seen grooving to the track by sensation Karan Aujla.

Upon sharing the music video of the track on Instagram, Vicky captioned it: “Punjabi gaana aur main dance na karu."

'Bad Newz' is set to hit the big screen on July 19.

Last week’s first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode featured rapper Raftaar and actors Raghav Juyal and Lakshya Lalwani as special guests, who came to promote their upcoming projects.

'Bigg Boss OTT 3' airs on Jiocinema Premium.

