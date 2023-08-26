Big B, Zeenat Aman's song 'Do Lafzon' becomes inspiration for 'KBC 15' contestant

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) In the new episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' season 15th, a contestant revealed that he desires to take his ladylove to Venice for a Gondola ride, and for this he has taken inspiration from the host of the show, and megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

The ‘KBC Play Along’ special episode saw Finance Executive Saurabh Sengupta from Durg, Chhattisgarh, making his way to the hot seat of the quiz reality show.

Big B welcomed Saurabh and asked about his dream, and what will he do with the amount that he wins.

Replying to the ‘Sholay’ actor, Saurabh said: “I have interest in cooking. It’s my hobby. So, I wish to open a restaurant of my own. Also I have one fantasy from a very long time, that if I win an impressive amount, I will take my girlfriend to Venice, for a Gondola ride.”

Amitabh exclaimed and said: “Ohhh hooo.”

Saurabh further said: “Sir, you are my inspiration for this. It’s very romantic”.

The 80-year-old actor said: “I understood. You ask the person of the Gondola to play my song. But, don’t confuse your girlfriend with Zeenat Aman. Usse aap apni girlfriend hi samajhiyega”.

For the unversed, the contestant referred to Amitabh’s 1979 crime action film ‘The Great Gambler’, directed by Shakti Samanta.

The film featured Amitabh in a double role of Jay and CID inspector Vijay. It also starred Zeenat Aman as Shabnam, Neetu Singh as Mala and Prem Chopra as Ramesh.

The film's story was based on international gangsters, spies, and secret agents of different countries' intelligence agencies and their undercover operations. It was shot in international locations including Cairo, Lisbon, Venice and Rome, and in India, many scenes were shot in Goa.

The song 'Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani' was shot on a Gondola in Venice's Grand Canal.

It was sung by Asha Bhosle and Sharad Kumar. The song was picturised on Amitabh and Zeenat.

