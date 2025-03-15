Big B heaps praise on son Abhishek's 'extraordinary performance' in 'Be Happy'

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has lauded his son Abhishek Bachchan’s performance in his latest release “Be Happy” and called it “extraordinary.”

Amitabh took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he mentioned that he watched “Be Happy,” directed by Remo D’Souza, starring his son.

“T 5317...what an honour for you Abhishek .. proud of you .. and today saw BE HAPPY .. such an extraordinary performance .. love you,” Big B wrote.

Earlier, the cine icon wished his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan for the “Be Happy” and the screening of his much-acclaimed movie “Ghoomer” in Tashkent for the Indian Cinema Days festival.

He wrote on X: “T 5316 - All the best Abhishek for BE HAPPY .. and ALSO as you land in Tashkent today for the Taskent Film Festival .. invited for your film "GHOOMAR" ..(sic).”

Talking about “Be Happy,” a dance drama, the film was released on March 14. It is helmed by Remo D’Souza.

The film also stars Nora Fatehi and Inayat Verma, with Nassar, Johny Lever, and Harleen Sethi in pivotal roles. “Be Happy” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video. The film is produced under the banner of Remo D'Souza Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. by Lizelle.

The drama intertwines the warmth of family, the power of dreams, and the resilience of love. “Be Happy” is a heartfelt tribute to the unbreakable bond between a devoted single father, Shiv, and his spirited, quick-witted daughter, Dhara.

Wise beyond her years, Dhara dreams of performing on the stage of the country’s biggest dance reality show. But when an unexpected crisis threatens to shatter that dream, Shiv is faced with an impossible choice. Determined to keep his daughter's hopes alive, he embarks on an extraordinary journey—challenging fate, rediscovering himself, and uncovering the true meaning of happiness along the way.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.