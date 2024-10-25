Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner singer at a Singaporean karaoke club

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Bhumi Pednekar recently treated fans to a glimpse of her whirlwind adventures from the past 10 days.

The ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ actress shared a carousel of photos and videos capturing highlights from her travels, embracing everything from singing Bollywood hits at a karaoke club in Singapore to getting her ears pierced in London. On Friday, Bhumi took to Instagram to share these moments. She captioned the post, “From singing Bollywood songs in a Singaporean karaoke club to getting my ears pierced in London, I covered a very large spectrum in the last 10 days.” She continued, “From the impact of fashion to the power of influence, I spent the last few days doing things I love and meeting people from diverse backgrounds and cultures. Blessed Also, what do you think of my singing?”

In the first clip, the ‘Badhaai Do’ actress is seen singing ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at a club in Singapore. In the following slide, she’s captured getting her ears pierced. Bhumi also shared glimpses from the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Young Global Leaders (YGL) Summit, where she represented India among an esteemed group of global changemakers. Reportedly, the actress celebrated Diwali in London before traveling to Singapore for the summit.

On the professional front, Bhumi made her debut opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in the romantic comedy ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’, where she portrayed an overweight bride. She is best known for her roles in movies such as ‘Toilet: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’, ‘Bala’, ‘Pati Patni Aur Who’, ‘Saand Ki Aankh’, and ‘Badhaai Do’, Bhumi’s latest appearance was in the crime thriller ‘Bhakshak’, where she plays a journalist on a quest for justice. Pednekar will soon be seen in Mudassar Aziz’s film ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’, co-starring Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.