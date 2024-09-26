Bhopal: Body of 5-year-old girl found in water tank; rape suspected

Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) A five-year-old girl whose body was found in a water tank at a multi-story residential colony in Bhopal on Thursday, was allegedly raped and killed, an official said.

He said that the preliminary investigation indicated that the victim was raped and murdered.

He added that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to investigate the case, adding that further investigation was still underway.

He also said that some more suspect persons will be arrested soon.

Police have also arrested two persons, including a woman known to the victim's family. The girl was missing since Tuesday and her body was recovered by police on Thursday.

Several police teams carried search operation in the building and adjoining areas for over 40 hours after a missing complaint was registered at Shahjahanabad police station on Tuesday.

As her parents were out at work, she was with her grandmother on the second floor of the building in a different block. She had told her grandmother that she would go to a bookshop located on the premises, but she hadn't returned home since then.

The girl's family members along with locals staged a protest, claiming they had asked police to get the locked flat opened after filing the missing complaint but the police did not pay heed to their demand.

After the body was found, angry locals blocked the road and gheraoed Shahjahanabad police station while demanding the death penalty for the killers.

