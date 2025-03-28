BHEL bags Rs 11,800 crore contract for thermal power plant in Chhattisgarh

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) on Friday said it has secured a major contract worth Rs 11,800 crore from the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company (CSPGCL).

The company announced in a stock exchange filing that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) for the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) package of the 2x660 MW Korba West Supercritical Thermal Power Plant (STTP).

“BHEL has received the LOI for an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package of two 660 megawatt 'Supercritical' thermal power plants at Hasdeo Thermal Power Station, which is located in the Korba District of Chhattisgarh,” the company said in its exchange filing.

As part of the contract, BHEL will supply advanced supercritical equipment, including boilers, turbines, and generators, along with auxiliary systems.

The company will also handle electrical systems, control and instrumentation (C&I), and balance of plant (BoP) packages.

Additionally, BHEL will be responsible for erection, commissioning, and civil works. “The project is expected to be operational within the next 60 months,” the firm added.

This contract marks another significant order win for BHEL, reinforcing its strong presence in India’s power sector.

Following the announcement, BHEL’s stock surged 2.7 per cent during intra-day session on Friday. The stock has gained over 22 per cent in the past month, recovering strongly after hitting a 52-week low of Rs 176 on March 3.

Last week, the company secured a Rs 7,500 crore order from Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GESCL) for an EPC package at the 1x800 MW Ukai Extension Unit 7 in Tapi, Gujarat.

Last month, BHEL bagged a Rs 6,700 crore order from Singareni Collieries to set up an 800 MW thermal power unit in Telangana.

During the same month, it also won a Rs 6,200 crore contract from Damodar Valley Corporation. These consecutive large orders have boosted BHEL’s order book significantly, which stood at Rs 1.6 lakh crore by the end of Q3 FY25.

