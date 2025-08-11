Bhatia finishes T-6 at St. Jude Championship, climbs to FedEx Cup Top 30

Memphis, Aug 11 (IANS) Akshay Bhatia delivered a steady final round to claim a share of sixth place at the St. Jude Championship, boosting his FedEx Cup ranking into the Top 30 and keeping his Tour Championship hopes alive.

Bhatia closed with a 1-under 69 on Sunday at TPC Southwind, capping a week that began with a dazzling 8-under 62 in the opening round. His four-day total of 10-under par left him six shots behind eventual champion Justin Rose, who outlasted JJ Spaun in a playoff.

Bhatia’s round featured strong early momentum, with birdies at the second and third holes on Sunday, followed by another on the ninth. Bogeys at the seventh and 17th prevented a bigger climb, but his tie for sixth was enough to move him 16 places up the standings from 45th to 29th — the second-largest jump of the week.

The finish guarantees the 22-year-old a spot in next week’s BMW Championship and secures his place in all $20 million Signature Events in 2026. Maintaining a Top-30 FedExCup position would earn him a second straight appearance at the Tour Championship.

Rose, 45, produced a late surge with four straight birdies from the 14th to the 17th to post a final-round 67 and force extra holes with Spaun. The Englishman sealed his 12th PGA Tour title — and 24th worldwide victory — with a birdie on the third playoff hole, vaulting him from 25th to fourth in the FedExCup standings and into the world’s top 10.

Spaun, who closed with a 65, matched Rose in regulation thanks to a clutch birdie on the 17th. He also drained in a 30-footer on the second extra hole before Rose ultimately prevailed.

Tommy Fleetwood, seeking his first PGA Tour win, held a two-shot lead with three holes to play but faltered with a bogey on the 17th and a missed opportunity on the 18th to finish one stroke outside the playoff.

Fleetwood tied for third with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has now posted 12 consecutive top-eight finishes dating back to March.

Other notables included Rickie Fowler, whose tie for sixth secured his advancement, and Kurt Kitayama, Jhonattan Vegas, and J.T. Poston, all of whom played their way into the Top 50. Aaron Rai finished T-22 but fell short of advancing, ending the season ranked 53rd.

The Top 50 players in the standings are now locked in for all Signature Events next season. The playoffs continue next week at the BMW Championship, where only the Top 30 will move on to the season-ending Tour Championship.

