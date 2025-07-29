'Bharat ki baat sunata hu', Manish Tewari's cryptic post after Cong benches him for Op Sindoor debate

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Congress MP Manish Tewari on Tuesday shared a cryptic post on social media, a day after the party released its official list of speakers for the Operation Sindoor debate in Parliament -- a list that notably excluded his name.

The Chandigarh MP's omission, along with that of fellow senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor, has raised eyebrows within political circles and highlighted signs of internal discord within the party ranks.

The controversy comes at a time when the Opposition is attempting to mount a strong offensive against the Centre during the high-stakes Operation Sindoor debate.

Taking to X, Tewari posted lines from the iconic patriotic song from the 1970 Bollywood movie 'Purab Aur Pachhim' alongside a news report on the speaker list controversy.

"Hai preet jahaan ki reet sada; Main geet wahaan ke gaata hoon; Bharat ka rehne waala hoon; Bharat ki baat sunata hoon," he wrote, concluding the post with "Jai Hind".

Both Tewari and Tharoor had recently represented India on diplomatic missions abroad as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor.

Their absence from the speakers' list -- especially given their expertise and prior involvement -- has drawn sharp public and internal reactions.

Congress MP Amar Singh, who was also part of an international outreach delegation, also did not make it to the list of speakers.

Sources within the Congress said that Tharoor, often regarded as one of the party's most articulate voices in Parliament, was invited to participate in the debate but declined for reasons that remain undisclosed.

His decision not to speak has only intensified speculation, especially given his visible leadership in a diplomatic delegation to the United States following the military operation.

The sidelining of Tewari and Tharoor, both seasoned parliamentarians with foreign affairs experience, has led to murmurs within the party about possible factional preferences or strategic miscalculations.

