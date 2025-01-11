Bhagavad Gita to be included up to Class 8 curriculum in Haryana

Chandigarh, Jan 11 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday directed officials to ensure that quality education is provided in all schools by maintaining the student-teacher ratio as per the National Education Policy and the Bhagavad Gita should be included in the curriculum up to Class 8 to instil moral values.

A comprehensive action plan is currently being developed to address the teacher shortage in schools. As a result, from the next academic session, no school will face a shortage of teachers, an official statement, quoting the Chief Minister, said.

The Chief Minister was presiding over a meeting with officers of the Elementary Education, School Education, and Higher Education Departments.

CM Saini directed that a comprehensive plan should be prepared by rationalising the arrangement of teachers in the schools to address the shortage of the teaching faculty if any.

He emphasised that there is no shortage of teachers in Haryana, but rather the allocation of teachers should be adjusted according to the number of students. He stressed that all necessary arrangements should be completed before the start of the new academic session.

The Chief Minister emphasised the need to build public confidence in government schools to encourage more children to enrol and receive education there.

To ensure the holistic development of children in schools, the Chief Minister stressed the importance of making sports and cleanliness compulsory.

Additionally, he called for enhancing the skills of teachers so they can effectively adopt new teaching methods. He also directed that basic facilities such as drinking water, toilets, and overall cleanliness be maintained in schools and colleges.

Chief Minister Saini said the government has established Model Sanskriti Schools at the block level, which are affiliated with the CBSE Board. These schools offer education in mathematics and science, along with English medium.

Due to high demand and competition for admission, he emphasised the need to increase the number of Model Sanskriti Schools at the block level.

