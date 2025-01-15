'Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai' celebrates 2500 episodes: Aasif Sheikh calls it an 'extraordinary journey'

Mumbai, Jan 15 (IANS) The popular comedy serial "Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai" has reached a phenomenal milestone by completing 2500 episodes. Commemorating the occasion, the team held a grand cake-cutting ceremony on the set, in the presence of the entire cast and crew.

Talking about the show, Aasif Sheikh (Vibhuti Narayan Mishra) was quoted saying, "This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. Playing Vibhuti has given me immense joy and a chance to bring smiles to millions. His quirky charm and mischief resonate with so many viewers, and I am deeply grateful for their love and support over the years. My heartfelt thanks to the producers and channel for giving us this wonderful platform and standing by us throughout this incredible journey."

Meanwhile, Vidisha Srivastava, who essays the character of Anita Bhabhi, expressed her gratitude with the following words, "Anita’s elegance and wit bring a unique flavour to the show, and it’s heartwarming to see how viewers have loved the character. This milestone is also testament to the relentless effort of the entire team of the show, and the unwavering love of our audience."

Additionally, Rohitashv Gour, who is seen as Manmohan Tiwari on the show shared, "Completing 2500 episodes is a surreal experience. Tiwari's character, with his endearing flaws and comedic situations, has brought so much laughter to homes everywhere. I am honoured to be part of a show that has become a staple of Indian television. A big thank you to the channel, producers, and our audience for believing in us and helping us reach this remarkable milestone."

Meanwhile, Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi, added, "Angoori is a character close to my heart. Her innocence and signature catchphrase, ‘Sahi Pakde Hain,’ has struck a chord with fans. Being part of a show that spreads happiness is a blessing. I am deeply thankful to the audience for showering us with love."

