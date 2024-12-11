BGT 2024-25: Gabba curator predicts 'fresher' pitch for Brisbane Test

Brisbane, Dec 11 (IANS) While inclement weather has forced the Australian team to train indoors at the Gabba, curator David Sandurski has hinted at the advantages of an early-season pitch, which could provide Pat Cummins and his bowling attack the perfect stage to unsettle India in the third Test between Australia and India, which kicks off on Saturday.

"Different times of year definitely make it different; it can be a slightly different pitch," Sandurski told news.com.au. "Pitches later in the season might have a bit more wear and tear, while ones early in the season usually are a bit fresher and might have a bit more in them."

Sandurski assured that the preparation approach remains consistent, aiming to deliver the signature pace, bounce, and carry that have made the Gabba a challenging venue for visiting teams. "We are just trying to make a traditional Gabba wicket like we do each year," he added.

Australia’s track record at the Gabba in recent years highlights the impact of timing. The team has lost its last two Tests at the venue, including a defeat to the West Indies in January 2023 and the iconic loss to India in 2021 when Rishabh Pant led a stunning 329-run chase. However, December Tests at the Gabba have historically seen Australia dominate, emphasizing the potential advantage of a fresher wicket early in the season.

Only one Sheffield Shield match has been played at the Gabba this season, providing limited insight into the pitch conditions. That game, a pink-ball fixture between Queensland and Victoria, saw 15 wickets fall on the opening day before Victoria amassed 439 runs in their second innings to secure a commanding victory.

Sandurski hopes to replicate the balance achieved in that match. “The aim is to be similar to that wicket where there was a good balance between bat and ball. Hopefully, there is a bit in it for everyone,” he remarked.

However, stormy weather forecasted for later in the week could further complicate pitch preparation and playing conditions. The Australians, who have been confined to indoor training due to recent rain, will be hoping for clearer skies as the match approaches.

The Gabba’s future as a Test venue remains uncertain beyond next summer, adding another layer of intrigue to this week’s fixture. While Brisbane has traditionally hosted the first Test of Australia’s summer, this season’s earlier scheduling and venue rotation reflect broader changes in the Test calendar. Next year, the Gabba will host the second Test of the Ashes series in early December, marking a potential farewell to its long-standing role in shaping Australia’s Test summers.

