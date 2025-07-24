Bengaluru: Youth arrested for uploading obscene videos of women on Instagram

Bengaluru, July 24 (IANS) Bengaluru Police on Thursday arrested a 19-year-old youth on charges of uploading obscene videos of women on the social media platform Instagram.

The accused has been identified as Dilawar Hussain, a resident of the Byrathi locality near Kottanuru on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Ashoknagar Police have registered an FIR against him under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

According to the police, the accused uploaded obscene videos targeting women on Instagram.

He had created an Instagram account named 'Dilbar Jaani-67', and to gain more views and followers, uploaded objectionable videos under the title 'Bangalore Night Life'. These videos were accompanied by background music in Bengali and other languages.

The police stated that the accused caused public nuisance by posting objectionable videos of women.

In a separate incident, Bengaluru Police on July 10 arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly recording videos of women in public places and uploading them on social media in an objectionable manner.

The accused has been identified as Gurudeep Singh.

Banashankari Police arrested Singh after registering a suo motu case. The action followed after one of the women featured in a video tagged the Bengaluru Police Department on Instagram and demanded action.

DCP (South) Lokesh Jagalasar stated that the accused, who had been recording voyeuristic images and videos of women and uploading them on Instagram, was arrested based on a suo motu FIR registered at the Banashankari police station.

The FIR had been registered a couple of weeks ago. Police are currently in the process of taking down the accused’s Instagram account, he added.

According to police, the accused had been uploading videos of women recorded in public spaces like Church Street in Bengaluru, without their consent.

A young woman, claiming to be one of the victims, took to Instagram to share her experience, sparking widespread outrage.

