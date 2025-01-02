Bengaluru Metro: MP Surya says 1st Yellow Line train to be dispatched from Bengal on Jan 6

Bengaluru, Jan 2 (IANS) Bengaluru South MP and BJP National Yuva Morcha President Tejasvi Surya said on Thursday that the first train of the Yellow Line of Namma Metro is ready to be dispatched from West Bengal to Bengaluru on January 6.

“It won’t be long before long-awaited Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line starts chugging along. It’s a promise,” he said, indicating that the wait for the commencement of the Yellow Line is going to end soon.

“We now have the first train ready to be dispatched to Bengaluru on January 6. Titagarh Rail Systems has committed to deliver the second train by the end of January or first week of February and the third in April,” Surya announced.

They will deliver one train per month and increase it to two trains per month by September, he added.

Earlier, the MP said, “The main reason for the delay in start of operations is the unavailability of the trains. However, there is some good news finally on this front. Over the last few months, I have been continuously following up with the train manufacturers - Titagarh Rail Systems - to expedite production.”

“The Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) will visit the manufacturing plant on January 6, flag off the train to Bengaluru and also inspect the plant to help further expedite things,” Surya stated.

“I will also be present in Kolkata for the same. Like all of you, I am equally frustrated with the repeated delays in the start of the Yellow Line,” he said.

Bengalureans travelling towards tech hub Electronics City are eagerly waiting for the commercial operation of Yellow Line that connects R.V. Road station to Bommasandra.

This 18.82-kilometer railway line will have 18 stations and promises travelers relief from traffic jams. The Yellow Lane was scheduled to operate in 2024. Earlier, BMRCL had stated that it will launch commercial operations by January-end 2025.

The Yellow Line connects Electronics City — home to IT, BT and tech MNC companies - spread over 800 acres. There are approximately 200 IT/ITES company campuses located in Electronic City, including main campuses of Infosys, Wipro, TCS, HCL, Tech Mahindra and Biocon. It is a major tech hub that has established the city's reputation as the Silicon Valley of India.

