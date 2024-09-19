Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra says that her 'Tekka' character is a blend of masculine, feminine energy

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) Actress Rukmini Maitra, who predominantly works in Bengali cinema, has shared insights about her role of a cop in the upcoming Bengali movie ‘Tekka’.

The actress shared with IANS that in ‘Tekka’, she essays the role of a cop named Maya. She described her character as a blend of masculine and feminine energies.

She told IANS, “Maya is an intense blend of both masculine and feminine energy, and she allows each side to dominate in accordance with her ambience & external stimulus. As I love experimenting with characters from the very beginning of my career as an actor, Maya is also quite the litmus test for me, to see if the Bengali audience is ready for such women characters to be portrayed on screen. They have loved my last daring attempt of playing the Robot Nisha in ‘Boomerang’, the audience's response has been overwhelming! So I really hope & pray that they like Maya as well”.

She also spoke about the look of her character, and shared that it is very different from what the audience usually sees on Bengali celluloid. The actress recollected that Srijit Mukherji, the director of the film told her that he wanted her to break all possible beauty standards and notions of a mainstream heroine and just bring out her raw self.

She further mentioned, “I'm unafraid of challenges when it comes to experimenting with looks, as I thoroughly enjoy them, and it rather excites me. I did sport a bald avatar in my last release, so sporting a boy's cut was a cakewalk this time around”.

For her, the tough part was the body language, the way she would walk, talk or even command a room.

She told IANS, “Maya has a very tough exterior, yet she is soft on the inside. She has many personalities living within her & she is aware of each and every one of them. She knows how to juggle these people within her and when to present who before the world. Maya is strong, calculative, manipulative, sharp, and yet an empath. She is a lot of things. So, to follow even the most basic of her instincts, I had to be on my toes. It truly was a difficult yet exciting character to play on screen”.

‘Tekka’ follows the story of a common man's fight against a system and how everybody else falls prey to the very same system. It is a story of 48 hours, which guarantees to keep you glued to the edge of your seats.

The film is set to release in theatres on October 8.

