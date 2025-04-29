Bengal school job case: Sujay Bhadra got Rs 75 crore from middleman, CBI informs court

Kolkata, April 29 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Tuesday, informed a special court in Kolkata that one of the prime accused in the West Bengal school job case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, received Rs 75 crore from one particular middleman, Arun Hazra.

The money received by Bhadra, according to the CBI counsel, was collected by Hazra from “tainted" candidates who paid to secure school jobs.

Hazra, who is named as an accused in the charge sheet, appeared at the special court in the afternoon. The judge enquired about the actual charges against him.

Thereafter, the CBI counsel briefed the court on the amount of money that Hazra collected as a middleman from "tainted" candidates and handed over the money, amounting to Rs 75 crore, to Bhadra.

The CBI counsel also presented a summary of Hazra's modus operandi to the court.

As per the CBI, Hazra, as a middleman, used to operate a chain of sub-agents. Their main task was to identify candidates willing to pay money for school jobs and, accordingly, collect the money from these candidates. Hazra collected amounts for the recruitment in all categories of teaching staff, namely primary, secondary, and higher secondary.

While the recruitment for primary teachers is done by the West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), the same is done for secondary and higher secondary teachers by the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

Last month, CBI collected the handwriting specimens of Hazra to match them with the texts in some diaries, recovered by the investigating officials, which contain some details of the payments made by Hazra to Bhadra.

Similarly, handwriting specimens of six of Hazra’s sub-agents were also collected.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court’s division bench of Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar had upheld an earlier order by a division bench of the Calcutta High Court cancelling 25,753 teaching (secondary and higher secondary) and non-teaching jobs in state-run schools.

The Supreme Court also accepted the observation of the Calcutta High Court that the entire panel had to be cancelled because of the failure of the state government and the commission to segregate the “genuine” candidates from the “tainted" ones.

Meanwhile, a detailed hearing in the case on irregularities in the recruitment of primary teachers in different state-run schools will resume at the Calcutta High Court’s new bench of Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty and Justice Reetobrata Kumar Mitra from May 7. The fate of around 32,000 primary teachers is at stake in the case

