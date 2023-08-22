Bengal school job case: ED completes 19-hour marathon raid, seizes several documents

Kolkata, Aug 22 (IANS) Four teams of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday completed a 19-hour marathon raid and search operation conducted at four separate places in connection to the multi-crore cash for school job case in West Bengal.

The raids that began at 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon in Kolkata and South 24 Parganas district, finally concluded at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The last raid was conducted at the office of a corporate entity in south Kolkata which had links with the prime accused in the case, Sujay Krishna Bhadra, who is currently undergoing treatment at an hospital in the state capital.

Sources said this raid team seized themaximum paper documents.

The ED believes that examination of these documents might lead to further crucial clues.

The other three raid and search operations took place at the office of another entity in Bishnupur-II block in South 24 Parganas and at the residences of Bhadra and his son-in-law Debrup Chattopadhyay.

The sources said that among the documents seized, there were a number of fake paper reports relating to sham business dealings in the companies having links with Bhadra.

The ED had recently submitted a charge sheet at a PMLA court in Kolkata where it claimed that Bhadra used the bank accounts of his daughter and son-in-law for diverting ill-gotten proceeds.

He also invested around Rs 2.5 crore for purchasing a luxurious flat in the name of his son-in-law Debrup Chattopadhyay in Kolkata.

