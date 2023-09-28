Bengal Raj Bhavan alleges surveillance on Guv, recommends removal of police personnel

Kolkata, Sep 28 (IANS) Accusing surveillance on West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has ordered immediate removal of all personnel of Kolkata Police from inside the premises of Governor’s House.

As per the recommendations from the Raj Bhavan, the city police personnel will be removed from all the floors of the residential section and the office section of the Governor’s House. Instead the personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as the Governor’s own protection force will manage the security there, Raj Bhavan insiders said.

The city police personnel will only manage the security at the main entrance gates and the building adjacent gardens. However, till the time this report was filed there was no reaction from the city police headquarter in the matter. There was no reaction from the state government or the ruling Trinamool Congress as well.

The development is perceived by circles concerned as a trigger point for sparking yet another round of scrimmage between Raj Bhavan and the State Secretariat. This is for the time that such a scathing accusation has come from the Governor’s House alleging surveillance on the actions of the Governor.

In February this year the Governor sought the replacement of the erstwhile principal secretary to the Governor’s House NandiniChakraborty. The state government and the ruling Trinamool Congress then alleged that the Governor’s decision on that count was at the behest of the state unit of BJP which had been constantly accusing Chakraborty of acting as an implant of the state government in the Governor's House and misleading the Governor. Chakraborty was replaced at a later stage.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.