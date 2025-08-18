Bengal Police detain leader of unemployed teachers ahead of march to SSC office

Kolkata, Aug 18 (IANS) The police on Monday detained the convenor of the Unemployed Teachers' March to the School Service Commission (SSC) office in Kolkata's Salt Lake area, a day after the police said the organisers of the march were planning to launch a violent movement.

Suman Biswas was detained at Adisaptagram station in Hooghly district by officers of the Chandannagar Police Commissionerate.

According to sources, the personnel of Chinsurah police station searched the house of Suman Biswas in the Bandel area of Hooghly district early in the morning. The family alleged that the police were deployed in front of their house from early morning. However, the unemployed teacher left the house much earlier, fearing arrest. Later, Biswas was detained at Adisaptagram station. The police have not informed where he was taken after that.

Suman's brother, Sanjay Biswas, told media persons, "I just got the news that my elder brother was going from Adisaptagram station to the protest site in Kolkata. The police came and detained him there. He was not even allowed to say anything. He was not even told which police station he was taken to."

The Unemployed Qualified Teachers Forum had called for a march to the SSC office on Monday, to demand placement of teachers who lost their jobs due to the SSC recruitment scam and provide jobs to unemployed but qualified youths.

Biswas, the convenor of the forum, had posted on social media that the SSC Bhaban march will be held on August 18. He also emailed the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate to this effect. The police, however, did not give them permission to organise the march.

However, the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate on Sunday claimed that a violent movement has been planned in Kolkata on Monday by the members of the organisation. The police said it has received an audio clip of a phone conversation between two job-seekers, which revealed that in the name of organising a march to the SSC office, the participants want to create unrest by throwing petrol bombs and socket bombs at the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police, Aneesh Sarkar, said, "We found a recorded phone conversation, in which there is a conversation between two persons. Both of them are members of the forum. We found several objectionable things in it. There is a plan to organise a violent movement tomorrow. We have seized the record of this conversation and started a case."

Bidhannagar Police later released the audio clip and said the persons have been identified and actions will be taken against them. Necessary steps will be taken to maintain law and order, the police added.

On Monday, Murshidabad police arrested a person named Rezaul Karim from the Jalangi area of Murshidabad district, who was identified as one of the persons in the audio clip.

