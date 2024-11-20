Bengal govt to submit report on Beldanga clashes to Calcutta HC

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) West Bengal government, on Wednesday, will submit a report to a division bench of the Calcutta High Court on the action taken by the administration over the clashes between two groups at Beldanga in Murshidabad district on the night of November 16.

State government sources said the report will have details on what actually happened there, what triggered the tension and the action taken by the police administration to restore normalcy in the area after the clashes.

The Calcutta High Court sought the report from the state government acting on public interest litigation (PIL) filed there demanding Central Armed Forces' deployment at Beldanga. In the petition, a demand was also raised for the handover of the charge of investigation in the matter to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Since the clashes broke out between the two groups, the political debate started over the issue between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the opposition BJP.

First BJP’s state president in West Bengal and the Union Minister of State Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the attack targeting a particular community was made at Beldanga in line with what is happening in neighbouring Bangladesh.

He also questioned why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is also the police minister of the state, was so reluctant to tackle such issues.

Trinamool Congress leader Kunal Ghosh refuted the claims and said the situation at Beldanga became peaceful fast because of the prompt intervention by the police administration with active cooperation from the common people despite provocation from some “vested interests” to aggravate the tension.

“There was provocation in Beldanga due to which clashes broke out. However, the situation is peaceful now in the area. Evil forces are trying to provoke people in Beldanga. They (evil forces) are trying to create confusion. What happened in Beldanga was due to the confusion created by these evil forces,” Ghosh told IANS.

Without mentioning anyone, Ghosh said evil forces are at work to disturb peace in the state.

