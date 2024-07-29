Bengal govt to organise ‘food & fruit’ festival next month

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) In an attempt to encourage investment in the food processing sector, the West Bengal government has decided to organise the ‘Bengal Food & Fruit Festival’ in Kolkata next month.

An official of the Food Processing Department said that the festival will be held for three days with an exhibition of various food, fruit, and vegetable products for all the days.

“For two days, there will be seminars, where the investors will interact with different bureaucrats of the different state governments to find out ways on how ease of doing business can be ensured,” the official said.

He said that the main aim is to set up food processing units in different pockets to encourage employment.

“We are hopeful that following this initiative, more youths from the state will be encouraged to set up Start-up businesses in association with the Food Processing Department,” an official said.

He said that the department has the greatest potential for starting employment-intensive projects, adding that the proposal festival is to highlight the huge potential of Bengal's fruits, flowers, vegetables and food processing industry.

“The idea is to encourage investors to invest in the segment and general employment,” the official said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.