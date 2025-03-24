'Behenji' reignites her fight for marginalised communities; says no compromise on reservation

Lucknow, March 24 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president and former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Mayawati, has declared her unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Constitution from any political attempts to tamper with its provisions on reservation.

Reigniting her role as a fierce advocate for marginalised communities, she asserted on her X handle on Monday: "I will not allow Congress, BJP, or any other party to change the Constitution for their political interests, especially regarding reservation. If needed, BSP is ready to fight against it."

Mayawati also criticised the BJP's eight-year governance in Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the deteriorating law and order situation and the growing dissatisfaction among the people.

She urged the government to address these pressing issues, emphasising the need for immediate action. As a staunch follower of the prime architect of Indian Constitution -- Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, Mayawati continues to champion his vision of equality and social reform.

She reaffirmed BSP's mission to uplift the afflicted and ensure their voices are heard, standing firm against systems of oppression. She further wrote: "Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had full knowledge of ‘Manusmriti’ . His follower and BSP's national president (herself) also has full knowledge of it. That is why BSP has been established to raise voice against this system and help the unhappy and afflicted people stand on their own feet, this is also well known.”

Her latest remarks signal her readiness to confront any challenges to the Constitution, solidifying her position as a formidable force in Indian politics.

The Manusmriti is metrical text, dated to 2nd century BCE-2nd century CE, is a discourse by Sage Manu and Bhrigu on dharma, covering duties, rights, laws, conduct, and virtues.

Known as "Behenji" by her supporters, Mayawati has long been a trailblazer in Indian politics.

Rising from a community historically confined to leather work and excluded from basic social privileges, she shattered barriers to become one of India's most influential Dalit leaders.

As Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, India's largest state, Mayawati's tenure was often defined by decisive governance, including some actions that sent strong messages about law enforcement and social justice.

Her ascent to power in Uttar Pradesh, was marked by an inventive political coalition that united voters across caste lines, earning her recognition as a "rainbow coalition leader".

Despite facing allegations of corruption, Mayawati remains a revered figure among Dalit loyalists.

