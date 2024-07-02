‘Beetlejuice 2’ starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega to open Venice Film Fest

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Filmmaker Tim Burton's film 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice', starring Michael Keaton, Jenna Ortega, and Willem Dafoe, is set to open the upcoming Venice Film Festival.

The film also stars Catherine O’Hara, Winona Ryder, Justin Theroux, and Monica Bellucci.

Burton’s follow-up to his 1988 comedy-horror classic, in which Keaton returns as the foul-mouthed, shape-shifting ghoul, will have its world premiere on August 28, reports Variety.com.

'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' will feature three generations of the Deetz clan, who move back into their Winter River home after a sudden death in the family.

The story follows a rebellious teenage girl, Astrid, who discovers a portal to the afterlife hidden in the basement.

This film is the latest horror title to star Ortega, who previously starred in Burton’s Netflix original series "Wednesday."

“‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’ marks the long-awaited return of one of the most iconic characters of Tim Burton’s cinema, but also the happy confirmation of the extraordinary visionary talent and the masterly realization of one of the most fascinating auteurs of his time,” Venice artistic director Alberto Barbera said in a statement.

"The Venice Biennale is honoured and proud to host the world premiere of a work that features a surprising swing of creative imagination and driving hallucinatory rhythm."

“I’m very excited by this. It means a lot to me to have the world premiere of this film at the Venice Film Festival,” Burton added.

This year’s Venice Film Festival is said to be a star-studded affair with names such as Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Johnny Depp, George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Gal Gadot, and Ana de Armas among many other Hollywood personalities likely to be a part.

The 81st edition of the Venice Film Festival will begin from August 28 to September 7. The full line-up will be announced on July 23.

