Bebe Rexha disgusted by 'used toilet paper' sent by someone through mail

Los Angeles, March 27 (IANS) 'Say My Name' hitmaker Bebe Rexha shared on social media that she got a mail with "used toilet paper" in it.

The 33-year-old shared on Twitter an image that showed what appeared to be toilet paper next to a letter she got in the mail, which was shipped from Miami, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In the caption, she wrote, "Someone mailed me used toilet paper," adding a sick emoji.

Many have since reacted to the picture.

One Twitter user jokingly told Bebe to "sniff it," to which she replied, "no way."

Someone else, meanwhile, urged her to wash her hands. In response, the musician wrote, "Bro I washed them like 10 times."

Another individual asked Bebe whether she usually receives strange packages in the mail. She answered it by writing, "No this is insane. Like wtf."

On the work front, Bebe announced her third studio album earlier this month. When speaking about the project, which will be released on April 28, she told Janine Rubenstein and Jeremy Parsons during PEOPLE's 2023 Grammys red carpet broadcast that it is starting "out like Fleetwood Mac, and then it goes into all my favourite '70s (sounds)."

