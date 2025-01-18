A beautiful, animated Ramayana, says Nirmala Sitharaman as Ramayana anime gears up for release

Chennai, Jan 18 (IANS) The Indo-Japanese animation film 'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama', which is to hit screens on January 24 this year, seems to have caught the attention of not just film buffs and film critics but even India’s Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman!

Sharing the trailer of the film on her X timeline, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman wrote, “A beautiful animated Ramayana. Fondly remember watching this Japanese cultural treasure sometime back. Was screened at (the) International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in 1993. It now releases on the big screen.”

The landmark anime looks to highlight a number of significant points such as the victory of good over evil, harmony between nature and living beings, and the power of friendship and trust. It is based on sage Valmiki's Ramayana.

'Ramayana: The Legend of Prince Rama' has triggered huge excitement among audiences, who are eager to experience the timeless tale on the big screen in Ultra HD 4K.

‘Ramayana : The Legend of Prince Rama’ will be distributed theatrically in India by Geek Pictures India along with AA Films and Excel Entertainment.

While the original English version was conceived by Yugo Sako and Vijay Nigam, directed by Koichi Sasaki and Ram Mohan and produced by Atsushi Matsuo, Yugo Sako and Kenji Yoshii, the new Hindi, Tamil and Telugu versions have been produced by Arjun Aggarwal, Cibi Karthic and Tamotsu Kosano.

