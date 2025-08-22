BCCI invites applications for senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees

Mumbai, Aug 22 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited applications for multiple positions for its senior men’s, women’s and junior men’s selection committees.

As per the BCCI notification, it invited applications for two national selector positions for the senior men’s selection committee, who will be responsible for selecting Team India (Senior Men) across formats - Tests, ODIs, T20Is and any other formats as determined by the BCCI.

"The Application deadline is set for 5:00 PM IST on September 10. After the screening and shortlisting process, candidates may be called for personal interviews for further evaluation. All roles require adherence to BCCI’s rules, regulations, and highest standards of integrity," the BCCI said in a release.

The applicant for the senior men's national selector role must have played seven Test Matches or 30 First-Class matches or 10 ODIs and 20 First-Class Matches. The applicant must have retired from the game at least 5 years prior.

Moreover, no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men’s Selection Committee.

As per the required criteria, South Zone selector Sridharan Sharath is likely to be replaced, as he earlier served as junior selection committee chairman in 2021 and was elevated to the senior selection panel in early 2023. With his tenure coming to a close, he appears to be the frontrunner to exit, while either Subroto Banerjee or Shiv Sunder Das may also be replaced.

The members of the senior women’s selection committee will oversee the selection of Team India (Senior Women) across formats and age groups. The role also includes vetting coaches and support staff, preparing evaluation reports, and ensuring a strong bench strength.

Players who have represented the Indian women’s national team and have retired from the game at least 5 years prior are eligible to apply for the four positions available.

The applicant must not have been a member of any Cricket Committee of the BCCI for a cumulative period of 5 years.

Current selectors Neetu David, Arati Vaidya, Renu Margrate, and Venkatacher Kalpana are likely to make way, having been appointed in September 2020 and nearing the end of their five-year terms. Shyama Shaw, however, could retain her spot, as she joined the committee in June 2023.

The BCCI also invited applications for members of the junior men's selection committee, which will be responsible for selecting age-group teams (up to Under-22) for camps, tours and tournaments. The role also includes organising junior tournaments, appointing captains and support staff and promoting ethical values among youth players.

Former players who have played a minimum of 25 First Class games and have retired from the game at least 5 years previously can apply for the postion.

No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the junior cricket committee.

Either Ranadeb Bose, Harvinder Singh Sodhi, Pathik Patel, or Krishen Mohan could be replaced, as they have been part of the committee since September 2021. Thilak Naidu, the current chairperson, is likely to stay, having joined only in June 2023.

