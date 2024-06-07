BBC show 'Grand Indian Hotel' to give insights into traditions of Indian hospitality

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) A new show titled 'Grand Indian Hotel' offers a fascinating insight into the traditions of Indian hospitality by BBC Player, a BBC Studios streaming service available on Prime Video Channel.

The 'Grand Indian Hotel', a three-part series, provides an unprecedented look inside the luxurious hotel groups, revealing the behind-the-scenes of providing world-class hospitality and care that it takes to deliver the most unforgettable experience.

'Grand Indian Hotel' chronicles the 90-year history and hallmark of the Oberoi Hotel & Resorts' "guest obsession" philosophy.

The series will give a peek into The Oberoi Rajvilas, The Oberoi Udaivilas and The Oberoi, New Delhi, along with the unveiling of a new restaurant concept by Chef Vineet Bhatia.

Stanley Fernandes, Vice President of Distribution, South Asia, BBC Studios said, "'Grand Indian Hotel' is a first-hand account depicting India's Vibrant culture of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' through the lens of legendary Oberoi Hotels & Resorts, and reflects the great story-telling that is synonymous with BBC Studios."

Developed by Voltage and distributed by BBC Studios, Grand Indian Hotel is set to premiere on Prime Video Channels on BBC Player on June 14.

BBC iPlayer is a video-on-demand service from the BBC. The service is available on a wide range of devices, including mobile phones and tablets, personal computers and smart televisions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.