'Bawaal' lands 4th on IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) The upcoming Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer streaming film 'Bawaal', has grabbed the 4th spot on the IMDb list of most anticipated Indian movies and shows.

The film, touted as a timeless love story, revolves around a small-town man, who falls for a beautiful woman and wants to marry her and prove himself in society, but eventually ends up falling in love with her.

The film marks the first collaboration between Varun and Janhvi.

After a long time, a direct-to-OTT movie has found a spot in IMDb's most anticipated Indian titles list because usually, theatrical releases bag the No.1 spot. So, it's a rare record of sorts.

'Bawaal' has been directed by National-award winner Nitesh Tiwari, who is known for films such as the Aamir Khan-starrer 'Dangal', 'Bhoothnath Returns' and 'Chhichhore'.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is all set to release on July 21, 2023 on Prime Video.

