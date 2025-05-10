Bangladesh: Police arrest five Awami League leaders, affiliates

Dhaka, May 10 (IANS) In a growing suppression of the Awami League party under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government, the Bangladeshi Police arrested five leaders of the party and its affiliates from different locations in the capital of Dhaka, local media reported.

The arrested individuals are Pallabi Thana Awami League vice-president and former MP Ilias Mollah's aide Ramzan Ali, Mohammadpur Thana Swechchhasebak League vice-president Md. Alamgir, Gulshan Thana Chhatra League organising secretary Russell Al Jobayer, Dhaka Metropolitan Ward 66 Jubo League general secretary Mehedi Hasan, and Awami League-nominated former MP from Muradnagar, Comilla Abdul Quader, as confirmed by the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

In a press release on Friday, the DMP said that cases have been registered against the arrested persons at various police stations on specific charges.

According to the police, the individuals were allegedly involved in organising and trying to create panic in the public mind by organising and disrupting law and order, and destabilising the country by holding sudden processions in different parts of the capital. The police further said that legal action against the individuals is in process.

Reports suggest that in recent days, the police have taken several members of the Awami League into custody for taking out flash processions in support of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Meanwhile, the interim government on Friday said that it is "seriously considering the demand" raised by various political parties, organisations and the public to ban the Awami League party headed by Hasina.

"The government has already established contact with the political parties in this regard and will take a decision soon after discussing with them. In this regard, the government is taking into consideration the UN report on the terrorist activities of the leaders and supporters of the Awami League," said the interim government.

Furthermore, the former President Abdul Hamid left the country on Thursday, months after the ouster of Hasina.

After the fall of the Awami League government, a case was also filed against Hamid besides Hasina and her family in connection with the attack and firing on a demonstration in Kishoreganj during the countrywide student movement.

The Yunus-led administration has issued several arrest warrants against Hasina, her family members, and Awami League supporters after coming to power in August last year.

The unceremonious exit of Hasina last August was globally seen as a major setback to the democratic set-up in the country. The interim government has also received massive criticism for providing shelter to radical and extremist Islamic outfits.

